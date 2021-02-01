National Litigation and Compliance Law Firm, CMBG3 Law, Opens New Office In Providence

On February 1, 2021, CMBG3 Law opened a new office in Providence at 10 Dorrance Street, Suite 700, located minutes from all of the courthouses in Providence. CMBG3 Law is a nationally-recognized litigation and compliance law firm that also offers a full complement of services to clients with its Government Relations and Public Affairs team. CMBG3’s Providence office is the firm’s second flagship office on the East Coast (the other in Boston), and increases the firm’s national reach to add to its San Francisco and Irvine, California offices. The firm provides its clients with representation in environmental, toxic torts, products liability, real estate, and personal injury cases. Among its attorneys, the firm has successfully tried over 100 cases to verdict and has litigated thousands of others to resolution.

CMBG3’s Providence office is managed by attorney David Goldman, who has practiced in Rhode Island for over 20 years. In addition to Attorney Goldman, the firm has four attorneys (Kendra Bergeron, Nicholas Blei, John Dupuis, and Eric Robbie) licensed to practice in Rhode Island for a full service approach to our clients’ needs. Our attorneys look forward to continuing to serve Rhode Island’s population, including its diverse and numerous business sectors – manufacturing, distribution, maritime, aviation, industrial, and automotive, among others. please contact Attorney Goldman at (401) 519-3668 for more information.

www.cmbg3.com