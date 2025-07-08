Nautic Partners acquires Tenn. manufacturer

Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

PROVIDENCE –

Nautic Partners, a Rhode Island-based middle-market private equity firm, has acquired Ideal Tridon Group, a Tennessee manufacturer specializing in high-quality clamps, couplings and fasteners.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Smyrna, Tenn., Ideal Tridon is a scaled manufacturer of engineered components used to secure, support and connect the movement of fluids, air and electricity in critical applications.

Nautic, based in Providence, focuses on sub-sectors in three areas: health care, industrials and services. Ideal Tridon was purchased from TruArc Partners, a New York middle-market private equity firm.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ideal Tridon, a business with a strong leadership team, an outstanding reputation, and attractive growth potential,” said Chris Pierce, managing director at Nautic. “We view

Ideal Tridon as a great fit for our thematic focus in several engineered component subsectors, including electrical products, flow control, and facility automation, with exposure to many of the high-growth markets we proactively target.”

Ideal Tridon’s products are common in commercial and industrial facilities and infrastructure. They include engineered clamps, brackets, fittings, metal framing systems, couplings, industrial hose connections, and hygienic flow control components used in diverse applications such as electrical wiring, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, liquid cooling, process manufacturing, facility automation, power and emissions systems, and water and wastewater management.

“Ideal Tridon has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, expanding our product portfolio, global footprint, and operational capabilities,” sad Rick Stepien, CEO of Ideal Tridon Group. “With Nautic’s support, we are eager to accelerate our trajectory and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Guggenheim Securities LLC and McDermott Will & Emery LLP represented Nautic in the transaction. MidCap Financial Services LLC led the financing for the transaction and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as financing legal counsel to Nautic. Lincoln International, Harris Williams, and Weil, Gosthal, & Manges LLP advised TruArc Partners.

Nautic, based in Providence, says it