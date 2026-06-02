Nautic Partners sells Tenn. janitorial firm

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PROVIDENCE – Nautic Partners LLC, a Rhode Island-based middle-market private equity firm, has sold one of its portfolio holdings, HES Facilities Management, a Tennessee company specializing in janitorial, facilities management and groundskeeping services, to GI Partners of Greenwich, Conn. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Ideal HES provides services to educational

PROVIDENCE – Nautic Partners LLC, a Rhode Island-based middle-market private equity firm, has sold one of its portfolio holdings, HES Facilities Management, a Tennessee company specializing in

janitorial, facilities management and groundskeeping services, to GI Partners of Greenwich, Conn.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Ideal HES provides services

to educational institutions and commercial customers across more than 30 states. The company was founded in 2020 by Nautic Partners, and then managed and expanded under the leadership of Charlie Spencer as CEO and president, and Buddy Helton as board chairman.

“Nautic is incredibly proud of what Buddy Helton, Charlie Spencer and the rest of the HES team have accomplished over the past five years,” said Bernie Buonanno, managing director of Nautic. “Having launched the platform in 2020, the management team quickly established HES as one of the leading facilities management providers in the education market.”

Baird Private Wealth Management

served as financial adviser in the transaction and Troutman Pepper Locke served as legal advisor to HES and Nautic Partners.

“Working alongside Nautic strengthened HES in meaningful and lasting ways,” said Charlie Spencer, CEO of Ideal HES. “Their perspective and disciplined approach helped sharpen our focus, enhance execution, and position the company for its next phase of growth. We appreciate the trust that Nautic placed in our team and the foundation that we built together.”