Nautic Partners sells Tenn. janitorial firm

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NAUTIC PARTNERS, a Rhode Island-based middle-market private equity firm, has sold one of its portfolio companies, Ideal HES Facilities Management, to GI Partners of Greenwich, Conn. 

PROVIDENCE – Nautic Partners LLC, a Rhode Island-based middle-market private equity firm, has sold one of its portfolio holdings, HES Facilities Management, a Tennessee company specializing in janitorial, facilities management and groundskeeping services, to GI Partners of Greenwich, Conn.  Terms of the deal were not disclosed.  Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Ideal HES provides services to educational

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