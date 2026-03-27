Nava key to building creative community along Wickenden Street

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ECLECTIC COLLECTION: Ali Burns-Nachwalter moved to Rhode Island from Vermont in 2008 to open Nava in Providence, a vintage clothing store that now also offers home goods, candles, perfumes, jewelry and artisan items.  COURTESY HONEY BUNS SOCIAL/SASCHA ROBERTS
ECLECTIC COLLECTION: Ali Burns-Nachwalter moved to Rhode Island from Vermont in 2008 to open Nava in Providence, a vintage clothing store that now also offers home goods, candles, perfumes, jewelry and artisan items.  COURTESY HONEY BUNS SOCIAL/SASCHA ROBERTS

Ali Burns-Nachwalter has owned and operated Nava for nearly two decades, but she still remembers the thrill of opening her clothing store. The Vermont native moved to Providence in 2008 determined to start her own business. “I moved down here to open my store,” she said. “A month later, I opened Nava. I spent no

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