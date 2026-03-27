Nava key to building creative community along Wickenden Street

Ali Burns-Nachwalter has owned and operated Nava for nearly two decades, but she still remembers the thrill of opening her clothing store. The Vermont native moved to Providence in 2008 determined to start her own business. “I moved down here to open my store,” she said. “A month later, I opened Nava. I spent no time in Rhode Island before that.” Burns-Nachwalter said part of what influenced her decision to move to the Ocean State was that one of her friends was attending the Rhode Island School of Design. “To be honest, it all happened quickly,” she said. “I had a friend at RISD at the time, and when a space became available on Thayer Street, I just jumped in and hoped for the best.” Nava provides a mix of new and vintage clothing, home goods, apothecary-inspired candles and perfumes, and locally made artisan items. Shoppers can even visit the Nava Charm Bar, designing custom jewelry on the spot by selecting chains and charms for one-of-a-kind pieces. For shoppers, visiting Nava is as much about the experience as the inventory. “We give people a lot of one-on-one attention and styling,” Burns-Nachwalter said. “Many of our shoppers are regulars, and we really just know them – it’s like hanging out with friends at work every day.” Burns-Nachwalter enjoys watching customers discover a perfume oil, pick up vintage clothing, or explore a local artisan’s work at the Charm Bar. “Every item tells a story,” she said. “I want the store to feel like an experience; not just a shop.” That focus on community extends beyond Nava’s walls. The store co-hosts the Wickenden Street Makers Market, a biannual event featuring roughly 50 local artists and vendors. Nava also carries select products from some vendors, including Providence jewelers RA HA and CleverlyCo., local artist Michael Ezzell and Pawtucket-based Astra Candle. “It’s really about supporting other local businesses and fostering a creative community,” Burns-Nachwalter said. First opened on Thayer Street in 2008, the store relocated to Wickenden Street in November 2014, doubling its space and embedding itself in a thriving corridor of local shops. “Thayer Street was great to start, but it was very much a college street,” Burns-Nachwalter said. “Parking was becoming troublesome, and we wanted to be accessible to a diverse age range. Moving to Wickenden was a big turning point.” The new space allowed for more curated displays, a wider selection of clothing and home goods, and a more comfortable environment for shoppers. After 18 years in the city, Burns-Nachwalter remains enthusiastic about the Wickenden corridor’s growth. “There’s definitely a stronger retail presence now,” she said. “The community is really supportive. People care about local businesses, and that makes a huge difference.” That neighborhood energy, paired with a growing network of independent shops, keeps Burns-Nachwalter connected not just to customers but to Providence’s broader creative and retail ecosystem. “Being part of this city’s retail scene is incredibly rewarding,” she said. “There’s a strong community of women’s vintage and clothing stores here, and I feel lucky to contribute to it.”Ali Burns-NachwalterClothing boutique197 Wickenden St., Providence2008SevenWND