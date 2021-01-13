Naval Undersea Warfare Center scientist wins Lifetime Achievement Award

NEWPORT – Donald Steinbrecher, a chief scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department, won the 2019 Office of Naval Research Fred E. Saalfeld Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Science.

According to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, the award – the highest for a scientist in the Office of Naval Research – recognizes those who make substantial contributions to knowledge and capabilities of the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense and the United States as a whole.

A resident of Brookline, Mass., Steinbrecher has been in the Navy for 22 years. He maintains a technology roadmap for the Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department and represents the department on Division Newport’s Science and Technology Council. His research focuses on establishing a leadership role for the Navy in the field of software-defined electromagnetic-signals receiving and transmitting systems.

Coming to Division Newport in 1998, Steinbrecher has been granted 28 patents. His software-defined air interface concept won the Chief of Naval Research’s Million Dollar Challenge for Innovative Ideas.

Steinbrecher is known worldwide for his work in broadband high-dynamic-range signals acquisition systems. He has made contributions to the development of the hardware concepts that enabled the evolution of software-defined radios, among other accomplishments.

Steinbrecher will be honored with a medal and a citation signed by the secretary of the Navy.

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, a shore command of the U.S. Navy, engineers, builds and maintains the U.S. fleet of ships and combat systems. It’s the oldest warfare center in the country, dating back to the 1800s.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.