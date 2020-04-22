Naval Undersea Warfare Center’s Aggarwal wins engineering award

NEWPORT – Poonam Aggarwal, an engineer at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, won the 2020 Asian American Most Promising Engineer of the Year Award, NUWC announced.

The award is sponsored by the Chinese Institute of Engineers – USA and the National Engineers Week Foundation.

A resident of North Kingstown, Aggarwal is a system lead for the development of large vertical array set tests in the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department. According to NUWC, she heads a multidisciplinary team to test LVA outboard electronics used on submarines.

“Aggarwal is adept at managing complex schedules and large budgets. Her projects are consistently on time and on budget,” NUWC said in the award announcement. “Her understanding of what is best for the sailor was developed through her involvement with the Sea Mentor program, which allowed her to go underway on an operational submarine.”

The award recognizes professional engineers who have been in the field for less than 15 years and who have significant accomplishments.

