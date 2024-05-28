Navigant creates new division, hires VP of cash management

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has created a new cash management department and hired and/or elevated five staff members to senior-level roles within their divisions, the financial institution announced earlier this month.

The moves come as part of an effort to enhance the credit union’s internal teams and its suite of banking services for members, Navigant said.

Brian Pereira was hired as the credit union’s vice president of cash management, a brand-new position in a brand-new department.

With more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry, Pereira will lead Navigant’s new Cash Management & Business Services Department, which was created to “build complimentary financial services business within the credit union’s member base,” according to a news release.

“In a constantly evolving, increasingly competitive economy, our commercial members are looking to their financial institutions to offer new, innovative ways to manage and grow their assets,” said Navigant Credit Union CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “Under Brian’s leadership, this new division will introduce several new or enhanced services, including a complete suite of positive pay, account sweep services, remote deposit capture, financial analysis and more. We are proud to welcome Brian to our growing team, and we are confident his vision and institutional knowledge will immediately benefit our members across the state.”

In addition to announcing the new department, Navigant promoted four team members to senior-level positions, including Molly Pastore, who will serve as first vice president of marketing and member experience; Kevin Burns, who will serve as vice president and commercial loan portfolio manager; Gidget Grivers, who will serve as vice president of concierge banking; and Deborah Drechnowicz, who will serve as assistant vice president and mortgage underwriting manager.

“Molly, Gidget, Kevin and Deb have each proven themselves as passionate, highly professional experts in their chosen fields, and their work on behalf of our mission and our members played a direct role in helping Navigant Credit Union grow its presence across Rhode Island,” Orovitz said. “Our goal is to provide our team members the resources and space they need to grow beyond their current roles. I congratulate these invaluable team members on their well-earned promotions and thank them for fulfilling our mission to improve the financial well-being of families, businesses and the community.”