Navigant Credit Union closes 2025 with record $4B in assets

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union reported strong year-over-year growth across nearly all business lines in 2025, closing the year with more than $4 billion in total operating assets, executives said at the institution’s 110th Annual Shareholders Meeting on Feb. 9.

The Smithfield-based credit union posted roughly $168 million in asset growth over the year and originated more than $1 billion in consumer, residential, equity and business loans.

“As I look back on 2025, I am filled with pride and gratitude – both for what Navigant Credit Union has accomplished this year and for where we are going next,” said CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “This has been a year of strategic investments and meaningful growth. We thank our more than 165,000 members from across Rhode Island for their continuing trust in our team, and we look forward to building on our momentum in 2026 and beyond.”

Highlights and announcements from the annual meeting include:

Bonus Dividend: For the 37th consecutive year, Navigant Credit Union members will earn a bonus dividend based on the credit union’s 2025 success. This bonus dividend was automatically deposited into eligible members’ accounts.

Philanthropy and Volunteerism: Navigant contributed more than $1.3 million in direct donations to support 541 nonprofit organizations across the state in 2025. Additionally, the independent Navigant Credit Union Charitable Foundation distributed nearly $570,000 in high-impact grant funding to support more than 30 nonprofit organizations.

2025 Awards & Accolades: Navigant's work in 2025 was recognized in the form of several awards and accolades, including being named Rhode Island's Best In-State Credit Union by Forbes; one of America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions by Newsweek; one of Rhode Island's Fastest-Growing Companies by Providence Business News; Rhode Island's Best Credit Union by the Providence Journal; and the Blackstone Valley's Best Bank/Credit Union by the Valley Breeze.

Bryant University Partnership: Navigant Credit Union strengthened its long-time partnership with Bryant University in 2025, making a $5 million investment to help construct the Navigant Credit Union Field House – a 43,000-square-foot athletics hub on Bryant's Smithfield campus. Navigant, now Bryant's exclusive banking partner, is also increasing its on-campus presence at Bryant, introducing an exclusive affinity credit card for Bryant University alumni, and expanding its paid internship program for active Bryant students.

Launch of NCU Investment Solutions: In September, Navigant completed the acquisition of Randall Financial Group LLC and officially launched its new NCU Investment Solutions division.

“The financial state of Navigant Credit Union remains strong. We are well-positioned to build on our standing as Rhode Island’s largest credit union and one of New England’s leading financial institutions.” said Navigant board Chairman James K. Salome. “On behalf of the board of directors, I congratulate the entire Navigant team on another fantastic year and thank our members for their collective trust.”

The annual shareholders meeting was held in person at Navigant’s corporate headquarters in Smithfield on Feb. 9.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.