Navigant Credit Union names Delta Dental of R.I. CEO to board of directors

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has appointed Joseph R. Perroni, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Rhode Island, to its board of directors, the credit union announced Feb. 22, adding a longtime Rhode Island business leader with more than three decades of executive experience.

Perroni currently leads Delta Dental of Rhode Island and previously served as the organization’s chief sales and business relations officer, overseeing new business development, client retention, broker and professional relations, and competitive intelligence.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Joe as the newest member of our board,” said Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “As the oldest and largest member-owned credit union in Rhode Island, Navigant Credit Union’s DNA is Rhode Island and the local members we serve. Joe, having lived and worked in the state throughout his career, demonstrates and embodies the values and commitment that align with our mission. We’re excited to tap his leadership and experience.”

Perroni has been recognized for his contributions to the state’s business community, including the Ben G. Mondor Award from the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and the Leaders & Achievers Award from Providence Business News.

A Rhode Island native, Perroni lives in Bristol and serves on multiple boards, councils and committees across the state.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.