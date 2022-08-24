Navigant Credit Union names Orovitz new CEO and president

SMITHFIELD – A familiar face at Navigant Credit Union will soon take the helm as the financial institution’s leader.

The state’s largest credit union on Wednesday named Kathleen C. Orovitz as its incoming CEO and president. Orovitz, Navigant’s chief retail banking officer, will succeed outgoing top administrator Gary E. Furtado.

Picked from a monthslong national search, Orovitz was appointed to her new role under a unanimous vote by the credit union’s board of directors, according to a press release. She has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, beginning as a bank teller and subsequently worked her way up to positions in retail banking, sales management, corporate marketing and strategic planning.

Orovitz joined Navigant in 2009 as its executive vice president and chief retail banking officer, the credit union said. Under her tenure, the organization expanded from nine to 23 physical branches, Navigant said, while also taking on a regional approach to retail operations and growing its digital banking.

Prior to joining Navigant, Orovitz served as Bank Rhode Island’s director of retail banking, and Santander Bank N.A.’s vice president of retail sails and compensation, the credit union said.

Furtado, who will remain as Navigant’s president until October, praised Orovitz in a statement for her “wealth of experience and deep commitment to Navigant Credit Union’s mission and culture.”

“I am truly honored to serve as Navigant Credit Union’s next [CEO and president], and I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from Gary Furtado and the rest of our team over the last 13 years,” Orovitz said in a statement. “I am devoted to Navigant Credit Union’s mission of delivering the best experiences for our members across Rhode Island while continuing to sustain and build upon our best-in-class employer status. I am excited to get to work.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.