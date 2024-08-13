Navigant opens North Kingstown branch

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Navigant Credit Union has taken the place of Webster Bank in town.

The Smithfield-based credit union has officially opened its location at 1041 Ten Rod Road, the institution’s first North Kingstown location and its 26th branch in Rhode Island. The branch, located west of the Wickford Junction commuter rail stop, is a former Webster Bank that closed in June 2023.

Navigant is the largest credit union in Rhode Island with more than $3.7 billion in assets, according to its first-quarter filings with the National Credit Union Administration.

The credit union has been expanding into the southern areas of the state. The credit union also has locations in South Kingstown and Westerly.

- Advertisement -

“We are proud to offer this new branch location as the latest addition to our growing portfolio of in-person, online and mobile services our members across the state can utilize to fulfill their banking needs and improve their financial well-being,” said Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “We look forward to meeting new and existing members in and around North Kingstown as we continue to grow our presence in this community.”

Navigant has previously said Stephanie Northup, a branch manager at Navigant’s Westerly branch, would lead the new branch. Assistant Branch Manager Gina Brancato would succeed Northup as the Westerly branch manager.