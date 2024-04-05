NCAA hockey tourney, despite challenges, brought in $1.9M in economic impact

PROVIDENCE – Although hotel performance was weaker than what Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau officials hoped for on March 29-31, hockey “March Madness” in downtown still brought in both plenty of fans and seven figures in economic impact.
According to data from PWCVB, the direct-spend value for the area when the regional rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament were held at the Amica Mutual Pavilion was $1.9 million. Additionally, 750 hotel rooms were blocked for the hockey tournament, PWCVB CEO and President Kristen Adamo told Providence Business News.
Also, 12,823 total fans attended the three NCAA regional games played at the AMP that weekend, said John Diamond, assistant athletic director for Brown University – the host college for the NCAA regional. As a result, the Providence regional location was the highest-attended NCAA hockey regional in the country, Diamond said.
“The ticket sales leading up to knowing who the participants were, we had a few thousand tickets sold weeks in advance,” Diamond said. “There was a strong contingent from the greater New England and Northeast hockey fans who made their plans [to go to the games].”
Diamond also said there is a “financial incentive” that Brown receives for hosting the NCAA regional but did not have additional specifics. He also expects there “to be interest” in the NCAA in having the city host the hockey tournament again in the future. The city next year will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The overall economic results from March 29-31 were a bit mixed due to multiple factors. Two of the four participating teams in the hockey regional were from New England – Boston College and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. If there were more teams playing that were based further away from Rhode Island, “it would have helped [the hotel numbers] considerably,” PWCVB Vice President Thomas Riel said.
Easter Sunday also fell on March 31, the day of the regional final, and Riel said there was “not a lot of leisure transient to create compression.”
