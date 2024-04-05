NCAA hockey tourney, despite challenges, brought in $1.9M in economic impact

By
-
THE BOSTON COLLEGE men's hockey team celebrates an overtime win March 31 over Quinnipiac University in the NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. The hockey regional brought in $1.9 million in economic impact to the area. / COURTESY BOSTON COLLEGE MEN'S HOCKEY
THE BOSTON COLLEGE men's hockey team celebrates an overtime win March 31 over Quinnipiac University in the NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. The hockey regional brought in $1.9 million in economic impact to the area. / COURTESY BOSTON COLLEGE MEN'S HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE – Although hotel performance was weaker than what Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau officials hoped for on March 29-31, hockey “March Madness” in downtown still brought in both plenty of fans and seven figures in economic impact. According to data from PWCVB, the direct-spend value for the area when the regional rounds of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display