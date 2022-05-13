Neary drops out of U.S. House race

PROVIDENCE – The candidate pool seeking Rep. James R. Langevin’s second congressional seat has decreased by one.

Michael Neary, a former advocate for 2016 presidential candidate and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, announced late Friday he has ended his campaign as a Democratic nominee seeking to be the next U.S. House member from Rhode Island. Neary in an email to Providence Business News said that his medical and mental health care “must remain a priority” and chose to end his candidacy “after careful consideration and prayer.”

Neary also said he’s grateful for his family, friends and doctors who have helped him over the last several weeks.

Neary, who announced his candidacy in February, is the third candidate to drop from the race, and second from the Democrat side. Edwin R. Pacheco, the former R.I. Democratic Party chairman who is currently the interim executive director of external relations and communications at Rhode Island College, and state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, R-Burrillville, have also dropped out of the race.

- Advertisement -

Neary, just more than a month after launching his run, was arrested in Ohio and charged with menacing by stalking, drug possession and marijuana drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office’s online incarceration records.

Now, R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Sarah Morgenthau, a current deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism with the U.S. Department of Commerce; Clarendon Group CEO Joy E. Fox, who served as communications director for former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo; former Providence City Councilor and state Rep. David Segal; and Refugee Dream Center founder Omar Bah remain on the Democratic side.

On the Republican side, former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung and past congressional candidate Robert Lancia are seeking Langevin’s seat.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.