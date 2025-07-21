Neighborhood Health Plan names new chair, adds 2 board members

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island recently announced that Alison Croke, CEO of Wood River Health Services, will serve as the new chair of its board of directors.

Croke succeeds Brenda Dowlatshahi, chief operating officer at Tri-County Community Action Agency. Before joining Wood River Health in 2018, Croke was vice president of Medicare-Medicaid integration at Neighborhood Health.

“We are grateful to Brenda for her stewardship and unwavering dedication during her tenure as board chair,” said Peter Marino, CEO and president of Neighborhood Health. “Her guidance and commitment to our mission have been instrumental in advancing our work to improve the health and well-being of Rhode Islanders. We look to Alison to continue to help and grow the Neighborhood during these challenging times.”

Neighborhood Health also added Liz Catucci and Dr. Allison Brindle as members of its board.

Brindle, a board-certified pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University, specializes in pediatric preventative care. She is particularly interested in offering a medical home for children with medical complexities. She is also a member of several professional organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, where she previously served as president of the Rhode Island Chapter. Brindle got her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Earlier this month, Catucci stepped down as CEO and president of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce to serve as executive director of The Partnership for Rhode Island. Before leading the Chamber, Catucci was director of marketing and business development for KF O’Connor Davies. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Providence College and was named one of Providence Business News’ 40 Under Forty honorees in 2019.

