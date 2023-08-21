Neighborhood Health Plan soaks its executives to benefit ALS Association

SMITHFIELD – Hundreds of Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island employees spent an afternoon in the sun raising thousands of dollars for the ALS at the third annual “CEO Soak.”

Known as a corporate version of the Ice Bucket Challenge, the event took place on July 21 and raised over $19,000 to benefit the Rhode Island chapter of the ALS Association. The chapter provides support and education to ALS patients, families and caregivers across Rhode Island.

Neighborhood CEO and President Peter Marino, along with other members of the leadership team, could be seen braving the dunk tank and ice bucket challenges while eager employees waited for their turn to dunk or soak their colleagues.

“Our CEO Soak captured the essence of our employees’ community spirit,” Marino said. “Neighborhood employees are the heart and soul of this organization, and I am so proud how they rally around important issues for our community partners like the ALS Association of Rhode Island.”

The chapter’s fundraising goal is over $81,000, and they were able to exceed it.

“Neighborhood has been a tremendous supporter of the ALS Association of Rhode Island Chapter over the years,” said Julianne Langlais, executive director of the local ALS Association chapter. “We are proud to once again partner with Neighborhood in this important and fun event. The CEO Soak is one of our Chapter’s major fundraising events and proceeds will help to support our Care Service programs.”