Neighborhood Health raises $8.5K for ALS in CEO Soak event

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island employees raised more than $8,500 for the ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter by dunking their CEO and other executive leaders during a July 23 fundraiser.

The “CEO Soak” featured dunk tanks occupied by Neighborhood Health CEO and President Peter Marino and others, as well as other games and a water bucket challenge area for Neighborhood Health’s own version of the stunt that went viral in 2014 as a means of raising money for research on Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

The event was Neighborhood Health’s first in-person charitable event since most employees began working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When Beth Flanagan, executive director of our local ALS Association, first approached us about participating in the inaugural CEO Soak, we responded with an enthusiastic ‘Yes!’ and used the opportunity as a catalyst to bring our employees back together in a fun way while supporting a great cause,” Marino said. “The CEO Soak gave us a chance to reacquaint ourselves with one another while raising funds and awareness for the local ALS community.”

Money raised from Neighborhood Health’s event places it among the top 10 Rhode Island businesses that participated in the challenge.

“The effort Neighborhood put into their CEO Soak is heartwarming,” said John Godin, board chair of the ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter. “Seeing their leadership team get so engaged in the event with multiple dunks by employees demonstrates their humbleness and how much they care about the community.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.