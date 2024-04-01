Neighborhood Health ranked top Medicare-Medicaid health plan in nation

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island has announced it was rated the top Medicare-Medicaid Health Plan in the nation based on recently released consumer health survey results from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Neighborhood Health earned an overall rating of 91 out of 100 from CMS, which measures customer experience in several ways, including beneficiary surveys such as the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems. CMS evaluated plans with at least 600 enrollees as of July 1 the previous year with the most recent data based on 2023 results.

Neighborhood Health was one of the 28 plans to report results to CMS and each survey is made up of nearly identical questions about access, coordination and quality of care provided. The questionnaires also included several “member overall” questions that asked individuals to rate their plan based on a 0 to 10 scale, 0 being the lowest and 10 being the highest, for the following criteria: rating of health plan, rating of health care quality and rating of drug plan, according to a news release.

“Neighborhood is proud to receive this ranking as the top health plan for MMP in the nation. The high rating we received reflects the tireless efforts of our employees and the health care professionals we work in partnership [with] to provide the highest-quality care for our members,” said Peter Marino, CEO and president of Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

Neighborhood Health serves more than 220,000 Rhode Islanders with more than 13,000 enrolled in its INTEGRITY MMP for those who are dual-eligible, according to the release.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.