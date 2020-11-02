Neighborhood’s Medicare-Medicaid dual plan extended through 2023

SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island has announced a three-year extension of its Medicare-Medicaid Duals Program.

The program, known as the INTEGRITY plan, serves more than 13,000 members. It will continue through 2023 as a result of a contract extension that Neighborhood recently signed with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Neighborhood is the sole insurer in Rhode Island to offer a plan that combines the benefits of Medicare and Medicaid.

The plan, which typically serves older people or people with disabilities, is open to Rhode Islanders who are eligible for both systems. In addition to around-the-clock care management, members receive a wide range of other benefits such as homemaker services, meal delivery and a personal emergency response system.

Care managers are also available to help members understand the complexities of Medicare and Medicaid.

“When Neighborhood began working with the state to integrate Medicaid and Medicare benefits, we knew we had an opportunity to help some of Rhode Island’s most vulnerable residents by streamlining their access to high-quality health care and creating long-term stability for them,” said Peter Marino, Neighborhood CEO and president.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.