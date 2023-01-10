n|e|m|d architects, inc. Welcomes Adam Grimes

We are pleased to have Adam Grimes joining us at n|e|m|d as an Accountant. Adam received his undergraduate degree in Finance from Umass Dartmouth in 2020. In his role as Account Coordinator, he will be maintaining all aspects of accounts receivable and payables and assisting our project managers by compiling all necessary accounting information for projects to ensure timely information.

