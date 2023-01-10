n|e|m|d architects, inc. Welcomes Lesya Toftul

We are very happy to have Lesya join us as Architectural Designer. Lesya was inspired by art at a young age which led her down a creative path in her career. She attended The National Academy of Visual Arts and Architecture in Kiev, Ukraine to pursue her dreams of Architecture. After graduation, she began her career in her hometown, first designing houses for Chernobyl refugees. She later moved to the U.S. and worked for several architectural firms across New England. Since joining us she has been working on ongoing projects assisting with preparation of construction documents.