n|e|m|d architects, inc. Welcomes Nathan Fehrs

We are excited to have Nathan Fehrs join n|e|m|d full time as part of our junior design staff after interning with us this past summer 2022. Nathan received his undergraduate degree in Art, Architecture and Historic Preservation from Roger Williams University. Before joining us, Nathan spent two years on National AIAS committees and sat on the AIAri Board of Directors for two terms. As part of his role with us he will be working alongside other junior staff, principals, and project managers in completion of ongoing projects throughout New England.