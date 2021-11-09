NEMIC accepting applications for mental health, equity and telehealth accelerator program

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center is accepting applications for a three-month accelerator program for mental health, equity and telehealth startups, the nonprofit said Monday.

Applications for the NEMIC Accelerator Program will be accepted until Dec. 31.

The organization is seeking startups focussed on technologies that address health equity problems and will be prioritizing underrepresented and minority-owned company applicants, it said.

The program will accept between five and 10 applicants.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for services for underrepresented communities and health entrepreneurs,” NEMIC said in its announcement of the program. “These communities consist of minority ethnic groups, underprivileged neighborhoods, remote areas where health care service organizations are not readily available, and more.”

Participants in the program will receive up to $10,000 to engage in activities to move their startups closer to being investible, NEMIC said.

The accelerator cohort will engage in education sessions, and work towards project milestones, as well as enter into meetings with external stakeholders to validate and collect data.

NEMIC’s accelerator program was built in partnership with the state’s Real Jobs Rhode Island program, with a goal of building a medical technology entrepreneurship portfolio in the state.

The program is accepting applications online.