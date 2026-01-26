NEMIC and R.I. DLT to hold 2026 life sciences accelerator

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center is once again partnering with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training to host a five-month business accelerator program.

The accelerator program, which first launched in 2019, is geared toward businesses specializing in medical and health care technology, as well as digital health solutions. Participants must live, work, or study in Rhode Island.

More than 510 medical technology startups have completed the program, the innovation center reported, raising more than $130 million in funding. The center has received $2.9 million in grants to support these startups and related programming.

Meetings and programs take place in person at CIC Providence and virtually via Zoom.

Applications for the accelerator program opened on Jan. 12. The program will begin in February and run through May.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.