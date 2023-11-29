NEMIC announces 20 inductees into latest accelerator cohorts

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center, working in partnership with state labor and commerce officials, recently announced 20 startups have been selected to join its upcoming accelerator cohorts.
Selected fellows were divided into two cohorts: one run in partnership with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training, and a second with R.I. Commerce Corp.
DLT Accelerator fellows:
- BedJet
- Centinela Diagnostics
- Ege Gungor Onal
- Empath Labs
- Foxglove
- IRIS
- Just Breathe Greg Calderiso
- Nicholas Grumbach
- Trace Sensing Technologies
R.I. Commerce EMPOWER fellows:
- Emme
- Flourish Care
- Full Circle Pelvic Health
- Genki Pabel Delgado
- Healthcare Connect
- KT INNOVATIONS
- Mighty Well
- Navigate Health
- Q2Behave
- Revive Therapeutic Services
- Zen Den Newport
NEMIC launched the EMPOWER fellowship this fall to support women and minority entrepreneurs in the health and wellness industries through a variety of material and educational resources. Five entrepreneurs will also receive up to $10,000 in grant funding.
The DLT Accelerator focuses on startups and entrepreneurs working on mental health, equity, and telehealth solutions, with a particular emphasis on increasing services for “underrepresented communities and underrepresented health entrepreneurs.”
Fellows in these cohorts will undergo a three-month program aimed at making their startups investable.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.
