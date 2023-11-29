NEMIC announces 20 inductees into latest accelerator cohorts

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center, working in partnership with state labor and commerce officials, recently announced 20 startups have been selected to join its upcoming accelerator cohorts.

Selected fellows were divided into two cohorts: one run in partnership with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training, and a second with R.I. Commerce Corp.

DLT Accelerator fellows:

BedJet

Centinela Diagnostics

Ege Gungor Onal

Empath Labs

Foxglove

IRIS

Just Breathe Greg Calderiso

Nicholas Grumbach

Trace Sensing Technologies

R.I. Commerce EMPOWER fellows:

Emme

Flourish Care

Full Circle Pelvic Health

Genki Pabel Delgado

Healthcare Connect

KT INNOVATIONS

Mighty Well

Navigate Health

Q2Behave

Revive Therapeutic Services

Zen Den Newport

NEMIC launched the EMPOWER fellowship this fall to support women and minority entrepreneurs in the health and wellness industries through a variety of material and educational resources. Five entrepreneurs will also receive up to $10,000 in grant funding.

The DLT Accelerator focuses on startups and entrepreneurs working on mental health, equity, and telehealth solutions, with a particular emphasis on increasing services for “underrepresented communities and underrepresented health entrepreneurs.”

Fellows in these cohorts will undergo a three-month program aimed at making their startups investable.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.