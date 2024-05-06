NEMIC launches edX’s First MedTech Professional Certificate Program

Founded more than 10 years ago as a joint initiative from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, edX has earned worldwide attention for providing e-learning. Enrollment for NEMIC’s program on edX is now open.

Through interactive video lectures, activities and downloadable tools, the MedTech Fundamentals Professional Certificate Program covers several health technology topics related to bringing a MedTech device to market. These include commercial viability, intellectual property and defensibility, regulatory affairs, among others. The program was researched, developed and delivered by industry professionals and health technology companies and follows a typical innovation-to-commercialization process, according to a news release. The program is flexible to allow learners to balance education with other commitments.

“This is a huge achievement for us. This partnership allows learners from diverse backgrounds to engage with NEMIC’s bespoke MedTech education programs like never before,” NEMIC executive director Maey Petrie said. “Formulating, and then implementing this curriculum from the ground up has been a years-long project; and to now see it not only available online, but with the far reach of a prestigious online learning platform like edX, is very exciting.”

MedTech Fundamentals by NEMIC Virtual Classroom is the first Professional Certificate Program in MedTech available on edX.

PROVIDENCE – New England Medical Innovation Center recently announced its MedTech education program is now accessible worldwide through the global learning platform, edX.

PROVIDENCE – New England Medical Innovation Center recently announced its MedTech education program is now accessible worldwide through the global learning platform, edX. MedTech Fundamentals by NEMIC Virtual Classroom is the first Professional Certificate Program in MedTech available on edX.

“This is a huge achievement for us. This partnership allows learners from diverse backgrounds to engage with NEMIC's bespoke MedTech education programs like never before,” NEMIC executive director Maey Petrie said. “Formulating, and then implementing this curriculum from the ground up has been a years-long project; and to now see it not only available online, but with the far reach of a prestigious online learning platform like edX, is very exciting.”