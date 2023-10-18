NEMIC launches new programming to support women, minority entrepreneurs

PROVIDENCE – A new initiative out of the New England Medical Innovation Center will focus on elevating women and minority entrepreneurs through a range of material and educational resources.

The recently launched Empower program, developed in partnership with the R.I. Commerce Corp., has a goal of “bridging the gap for minority and women entrepreneurs, by offering vital mentorship, and technical assistance while promoting diversity and innovation,” according to NEMIC, particularly in the nonprofit’s focus area of the health and wellness sectors.

As part of this support, five entrepreneurs will receive grants of up to $10,000.

The program’s first workshop takes place on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m., with NEMIC co-founder Lydia Shin Schroter leading a session on business basics.

Applications for the Empower accelerator are currently open, with the program starting “based on participant availability.” NEMIC will offer sessions virtually and in person.

The program is open to women and minority entrepreneurs who live in Rhode Island or attend an in-state academic institution, in addition to people working for a Rhode Island-based organization or company. Applicants must work in or have an interest in the health and wellness industry.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.