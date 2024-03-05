NEMIC names Maey Petrie as first executive director

PROVIDENCE – NEMIC has named Maey Petrie, formerly director of program management at the life sciences nonprofit, as the organization’s first executive director.

Petrie joined the organization as an intern while it got off the ground in 2018, and served as program coordinator and program manager before her two most recent roles.

Aidan Petrie, Maey’s father, co-founded the company in 2017 as the New England Medical Innovation Center, and began rolling out programming about two years later.

Petrie said that her presence throughout much of the nonprofit’s existence gives her a unique insight into the organization, now known as just NEMIC, as it pushes forward with its mission to support entrepreneurs and innovation in the life sciences and biotech spheres.

- Advertisement -

“Being with NEMIC for pretty much five years, I think I’m ready to step forward [as we] establish ourselves as a hub for health tech in New England, and growing this organization,” Petrie said.

“I’ve been able to see a lot of growth and development, and a lot of the programs I build up from the ground,” she added. “In a lot of ways, NEMIC is kind of my baby, and these programs are very close, and near and dear, so it’s been really amazing … helping to build up the sector.”

Petrie’s previous role involved much of the work she’ll undertake as executive director, she said. But officially establishing an executive director position aligns NEMIC with a more typical nonprofit structure as the organization pushes to further establish itself in the life sciences and biotech sector, Petrie added.

“Having a more standard structure makes a lot of sense, so having an executive director role was part of that,” she said.

NEMIC does not currently plan to hire someone into Petrie’s former director of program management role, but hopes to eventually expand its team and disperse some of the position’s responsibilities.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.