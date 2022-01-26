NEMIC offers accelerator program for tech solutions for health equity gaps

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center Foundation will hold a three-month accelerator business program focusing on health, equity and telehealth solutions.

Applications for the program will close on Jan. 31.

The NEMIC Foundation is a medical technology venture hub with a goal of supporting and guiding entrepreneurs with help from medtech innovators and subject matter experts. The organization says there is demand for services for underrepresented communities and health entrepreneurs in minority ethnic groups, underprivileged neighborhoods and in remote areas.

NEMIC said technologies are sought that will address health equity problems, with priority given to underrepresented and minority-owned company applicants.

Five to 10 participants will develop, solidify their business model and test solutions. Participants then get advisory services, up to $10,000 in funding, access to investors and industry experts, and leadership classes.

The program is funded by Real Jobs Rhode Island.

More information is available at 401-450-0733 or at info@nemicenter.com.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.