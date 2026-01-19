NEMIC receives $100K van Beuren Charitable Foundation grant

NEWPORT – A New England Medical Innovation Center project supporting health care improvements on Aquidneck Island recently received a $100,000 boost from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation.

The recent funding will allow the innovation center to build on a $30,000 pilot grant from the foundation in 2024, which supported the life sciences accelerator’s efforts to better understand health care challenges on Aquidneck Island and devise potential solutions.

With support from the recent grant, the innovation center will focus on developing those concepts into concrete initiatives.

“Aquidneck Island has always been more than a tourist destination; it’s a community rich with talent, expertise and ideas,” said Emily Curtis, program manager at the innovation center. “We’ve spent the past year listening and learning. With this grant, we can now launch a program that brings all of these elements together, creating a structured opportunity for collaboration that provides resources and supports students, health care teams and innovators as they tackle real challenges and create solutions that make a meaningful impact.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.