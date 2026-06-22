NEMIC seeking participants for next Health Innovator Pathways Program cohort

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center is launching the eighth cohort of its flagship innovation program.

NEMIC says the Health Innovator Pathways Program, provided in partnership with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, is growing in popularity, delivering an educational curriculum designed for entrepreneurs, clinicians, students, researchers, healthcare professionals and anyone interested in learning how healthcare innovations are developed, funded, commercialized and successfully brought to market.

Enrollment is limited to 50 participants to ensure a highly interactive learning experience. The program will begin on Monday, Aug. 24, and will conclude in mid-December. HIPP is free of charge for Rhode Islanders, except for a $25 processing fee.

First launched in 2019 and historically known as the Med Tech Leadership Program, HIPP is the next evolution of NEMIC’s flagship healthcare innovation education program, according to the nonprofit organization that focuses on accelerating healthcare startups.

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As the healthcare innovation landscape continues to evolve, NEMIC says it has responded by expanding the program’s scope to better serve innovators developing solutions across digital health, healthcare software, biotechnology, medical devices and other emerging healthcare technologies.

HIPP addresses the growing need for interdisciplinary healthcare innovation education and provides participants with the practical knowledge required to transform ideas into impactful solutions, NEMIC said.

“HIPP represents the future of healthcare innovation education,” said Emily Curtis, NEMIC’s program manager and longtime overseer of the program. “While regulated health technology remains a core focus, today’s innovators are building solutions that span software, digital health, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and connected care. We reimagined HIPP to provide the skills, knowledge and industry exposure needed to help innovators navigate this rapidly changing landscape.”

The program’s curriculum was built on research and interviews with industry leaders, CEOs, angel investors, venture capitalists and seasoned health tech entrepreneurs, NEMIC said.

The goal: eliminate the unknowns in medical technology development, streamline the commercialization process for startups and industry professionals, and foster the creation of successful, investable companies with regulated technologies.

The program offers more than 55 hours of instruction through expert-led seminars, interactive workshops and mentorship opportunities delivered by NEMIC’s network of experienced healthcare innovators, entrepreneurs, executives, clinicians, investors and industry advisers.

NEMIC says HIPP is also an “upskilling” opportunity for front-line workers such as nurses, physicians and healthcare professionals to deepen their knowledge base.

Click here to register.