NEMIC to host hack-a-thon aimed at health care solutions  

NEWPORT – The New England Medical Innovation Center and Brown University Health will partner to host a June hack-a-thon centered on finding real-world solutions to health care staffing shortages.

The NEMIC Aquidneck Island Frontline Healthcare Innovation Challenge will bring together nurses, medtech experts, university students, community partners, and other health care professionals in an effort to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing Newport Hospital.

Winning teams will gain access to NEMIC’s 6-month virtual accelerator program designed to turn their ideas into concrete solutions.

The 12-hour hackathon, funded by the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, will start at 8 a.m. on June 6 at Innovate Newport.

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Those who want to participate can fill out a NEMIC interest form.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.