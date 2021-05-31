NEMIC’s Med Tech Leadership Program 2020-2021 cohort graduates

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-one participants in the New England Medical Innovation Center’s Med Tech Leadership Program 2020-2021 cohort graduated this month, after pitching new devices and products on the final night of the program.

The cohort completed 50 hours of virtual classes and workshops. As part of the six-month program, participants also learned how to create a business plan and effectively pitch a medical technology idea to investors.

Souvik Paul, founder and CEO of Aurie, a medical technology company that focuses on innovative urinary catheters, said taking part in the program proved useful despite his years of experience in the industry.

“The course provided essential education on the fundamentals of medical-device development and filled a very necessary gap in the ecosystem today,” Paul said. “I went into most lectures with a solid base on what was being taught and still was able to take away key learnings from the lectures and sessions.”

- Advertisement -

Paul was also the program’s first-place winner following a vote by program participants and instructors. Voters considered categories such as energy and presence, visual presentation and flow, novelty of the idea, commercial viability and overall pitch.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.