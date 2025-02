Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Thursday joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general to help businesses maintain diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility employment initiatives in the workplace. Following a Trump administration executive order that purportedly targets “illegal DEI and DEIA policies,” the coalition aims to help businesses, nonprofits and other organizations understand

Neronha joins coalition to help businesses retain DEI efforts in the workplace

Their guidance also informs companies that efforts to seek and support diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible workplaces are not illegal, and the federal government cannot prohibit these efforts in the private sector through an executive order.

“Much of the current conversation around diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is dishonest,” Neronha said. “Diversity of perspectives and backgrounds helps workplaces everywhere flourish and has made our country unquestionably stronger, yet many have weaponized terms like “DEI” with thinly veiled intentions. On the contrary, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility practices help combat discrimination, not the other way around.”

The coalition’s guidance highlights best practices for recruitment and hiring, including:

Prioritizing wide-scale recruitment efforts to attract a larger pool of applicants from a variety of backgrounds.

Using panel interviews, which ensure that multiple people are involved in a hiring or promotion recommendation, helping to eliminate bias.

Setting standardized criteria for evaluating candidates and employees, focused on skills and experience.

Ensuring accessible recruitment and hiring practices and protocols, including reasonable accommodations as appropriate.

According to Culture Amp’s 2024 Workplace DEI report, employees who strongly believe their companies value diversity are 84% engaged, while those who strongly disagree are 20% engaged, the coalition added.

Best practices for professional development and retention include:

Ensuring equal access to all aspects of professional development, training and mentor programs that provide clear pathways for career growth.

Setting up Employee Resource Groups to create inclusive and supportive spaces where employees of particular backgrounds or common experiences feel valued and heard.

Conducting training on topics such as unconscious bias, inclusive leadership and disability awareness to improve employee confidence and create a shared understanding around cultural norms.

Ensuring equal access to all aspects of employment, including through reasonable workplace accommodations.

Included in the coalition are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Vermont.