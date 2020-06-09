Neronha offers guidance on stimulus debit cards

PROVIDENCE – Amid a mailbox full of credit card offers and scams could be your federal stimulus money.

In addition to direct deposits and mailed checks, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is also sending prepaid debt cards.

R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued a statement alerting Rhode Islanders to be on the lookout for such cards, and confirming that they are, in fact, valid forms of payment.

The Treasury Department will resend the card free of charge to those who accidentally threw it out.

The card will appear in a plain envelope sent from “Money Network Cardholder Services,” with a Visa name on the front of the card and the issuing bank, MetaBank, on the back. Only those eligible for federal stimulus money who do not have bank information on file with the Internal Revenue Service can expect to receive the prepaid debit cards.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.