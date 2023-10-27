Neronha opens criminal probe of condemned condos’ management company

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Attorney General’s office has launched a criminal investigation into the North Providence property management company that has recently come under fire for allowing poor living conditions that led to the city condemning a 56-unit condominium complex and the 24-hour eviction notice sent to its residents.

Operated by Vista Management Inc., the Canterbury Village apartments were deemed unsafe for habitation due to mold, asbestos and other issues.

A spokesperson for R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha, Brian Hodge, said Friday the office “is aware and concerned about the situation” and confirmed it is now working alongside the North Providence police department’s criminal investigation, declining to comment further because the investigation is ongoing.

North Providence officials recently told WPRI-TV CBS 12 the building does not currently have a fire alarm system and that the company is responsible for arranging temporary housing for affected residents.

According to the R.I. Secretary of State’s business database, Vista is listed under the Canterbury Village Condominium Association Inc. and was incorporated in 1986. The company is a subsidiary of Massachusetts-based Franklin Square Management.

With its Rhode Island offices on Mineral Spring Ave., the private company also manages the Robin Hollow residences and Parkview apartments in North Providence.

Messages to president Lawrence Levey were not returned.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.