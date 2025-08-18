Neronha, R.I. Foundation accepting applications for youth dental grants

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the Rhode Island Foundation recently announced they are accepting proposals for future grant awards from $10 million in funds designated for dental care services for Providence children.

“Whenever this office brings cases that result in legal success, we think carefully about how those wins can translate into direct, impactful benefit for Rhode Islanders,” Neronha said. “From enforcing lead poisoning prevention laws to fighting for clean air and water for our communities to working to protect safety-net hospitals, this office has consistently prioritized giving our children the best chance at success.”

Neronha said the lack of pediatric dental care for Providence children is “an urgent and completely unmet” health care issue.

“My hope is that with this program, we can take immediate action to alleviate this crisis,” he said.

One in three kindergarten children and almost half of all third graders in the state face tooth decay, and this issue is particularly pressing in Providence, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Each year, hundreds of elementary and middle school children in Providence have unmet dental care needs such as deep cavities, gum infections, abscesses and tooth decay, according to data collected by dentists.

Along with this, children attending schools with more than 75% of students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals are twice as likely to have untreated tooth decay compared with those in wealthier districts.

Neronha’s 6/10 Children’s Fund was created at the Rhode Island Foundation in May with $10 million to be spent within 10 years. The fund was created following a civil settlement between Barletta Heavy Division and Neronha’s office to resolve criminal charges alleging violations of Rhode Island solid waste laws.

As part of the settlement, Barletta admitted it deposited contaminated fill at the Route 6/10 Interchange Reconstruction project site and submitted false documents to cover it up.

Nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for the funds. Proposals to improve access to dental health care for children in Providence, with a specific focus on the Olneyville, West End and Silver Lake neighborhoods are welcome. Grants are expected to range from $250,000 to $3 million and proposals can be for projects up to three years long.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.