Neronha, RIDOH release application for Centurion’s proposed purchase of CharterCARE

By
-
STATE REGULATORS released new details on Monday about the proposed sale of two Rhode Island hospitals that would establish a new nonprofit health system in the state./ / COURTESY OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL.

PROVIDENCE – State regulators on Monday released new details about the proposed sale of two Rhode Island hospitals that would establish a new nonprofit health system in the state. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office – the agencies that oversee hospital conversions in the state – have made

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display