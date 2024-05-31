Neronha steps into fray over CRMC, but will it lead to change?

For years, the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council has been no stranger to controversy, with critics rebuking a structure that gives power to politically appointed council members, rather than the environmental experts who staff the agency. But this year, after a reform bill failed to pass during the last legislative session, a similar proposal has gained the formal backing of Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. But will it be enough to get the measure passed this time? Neronha’s support for the bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Victoria Gu, D-Westerly, and Rep. Terri Cortvriend, D-Middletown, came as a win for those pushing for an overhaul of the CRMC, but the proposal’s backers and Neronha remain uncertain of the bill’s fate as the clock runs down on the General Assembly session. Deborah Ruggiero, a former state representative for Middletown and Jamestown who in 2021 led a commission tasked with studying what to do with the CRMC, said she had recommended to the bill sponsors last session that they needed to get the Neronha to back it "so that it has some clout.” “This bill is a big lift” with “a lot packed in,” Ruggerio said. The most crucial change in the proposal would abolish the group’s 10-member voting council, instead folding the CRMC staff into a Department of Coastal Resources under the executive branch, Ruggerio says. The voting council’s members, nine of whom are appointed to the nonpaid positions by the governor and approved by the Senate, have been criticized for a lack of environmental expertise and conflicting interests. The council’s 10th seat automatically goes to an R.I. Department of Environmental Management representative. Right now, the CRMC has three vacant seats, with the most recent departure coming when member Catherine Robinson Hall submitted her resignation earlier in May. The CRMC’s staff, which does not have voting power, meanwhile, includes “the biologists, the people understand the law, the complexities of balancing the preservation and restoration of ecology, our shoreline and development,” Ruggerio said, highlighting this discrepancy between those with voting power and those with expertise as “the reason I rang the bell on the CRMC with this commission.” While Neronha’s direct support for the CRMC reform bill itself is recent, his criticisms of the agency aren’t new. In 2021, Neronha's office filed a legal challenge against the CRMC's handling of the proposed Champlin’s Hotel, Marina & Resort project on Block Island, alleging that the agency violated the state's public review laws. Neronha also supported last year’s bill, he says, but was not as vocal on the issue in part because he spent part of the legislative session recovering from spinal surgery. “I was probably less visible, though we did support the bill,” he said. Additionally, a coalition of environmental advocates last fall asked Neronha to take a more vocal stance on the bill, he says. Neronha says he typically limits his backing of particular bills to just one or two proposals per year, believing that more frequency could dilute the office’s voice on legislative matters. But reforming the environmental agency stood out as “the right thing for Rhode Islanders,” Neronha said, and he saw the CRMC’s legal violations around the Champlin’s project as “the last straw in demonstrating that small action would not fix the problem.” And like Ruggerio, Neronha sees abolishing the CRMC’s current voting council as a simple yet effective solution. Still, he’s not sure whether the bill will pass this session. “One thing I’ve learned in the six years now that I’ve been in office is that I don’t think I’ll ever fully understand how the legislative process works,” Neronha said, noting that it’s not uncommon for bills to stall for years before they’re passed. “We remain hopeful for some degree of reform,” he said. "But I’m not certain that it passes this year ... If it doesn’t, we’ll be back next year fighting for it again, with hopefully more success.”