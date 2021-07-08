New apartment building proposed for Wayland Square

PROVIDENCE – A proposal for a five-story residential apartment building, over retail, near Wayland Square will be heard in a public hearing on July 20.

The building would occupy the current site of the Monahan Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home, at 230 Waterman St.

The City Plan Commission has scheduled a Zoom meeting on July 20, starting at 4:45 p.m. The project is among two that will have a public hearing that night, according to the city website.

The new apartment building is designed by architect ZDS Inc., of Providence.

The plan posted to the city website has an illustration that indicates 38 apartments will be created in the building, over four floors, with most of them in configurations of two bedrooms.

Retail stores would be located at the ground level, facing Waterman Street and Wayland Avenue.

The project, at 230 Waterman St., has no specific name. It’s labeled “Waterman Mixed Use Apartments” at this point.

The property is owned by Monahan Properties LLC, according to city records.

