New bakery in Pawtucket promises to be ‘watUlike’

By
-
FROM LEFT, Rob and Mike Fitzhenry are planning to open watUlike, a rustic-style bakery, on Hillside Avenue in Pawtucket, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. / COURTESY ROB AND MIKE FITZHENRY

PAWTUCKET – A new bakery promises to have something for everyone. The owners are even going as far as to claim it in their name, watUlike. Rob and Mike Fitzhenry are opening the rustic-style bakery on Hillside Avenue. The bakery will offer a plethora of baked goods, including breads, babkas, scones, muffins, cookies and homemade

