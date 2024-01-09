New bakery in Pawtucket promises to be ‘watUlike’

PAWTUCKET – A new bakery promises to have something for everyone. The owners are even going as far as to claim it in their name, watUlike. Rob and Mike Fitzhenry are opening the rustic-style bakery on Hillside Avenue. The bakery will offer a plethora of baked goods, including breads, babkas, scones, muffins, cookies and homemade candy bars, as well as products that can be baked at home. “Want it to be open for everybody,” Mike Fitzhenry told WPRI. “The name is almost aspirational,” he said. “It’s what we like, and maybe in parentheses, what’s not in the title is (we hope) it’s what you like.” The men moved to Providence from New York in May 2023 for a life change and to open their own bakery. Their inspiration comes from what they like to make at home and from all the destinations that they’ve visited or lived in, including Paris, New York, United Kingdom, Montreal, Canada and New England. Fitzhenry told WPRI that country cake will be the bakery’s signature item. He described the baked goodie as a “simple cake that comes in different flavors and is topped with various fruit compotes, creams and zest … It’s a rustic, homemade-looking cake. “I can honestly say our only reason of doing this was to have this place that we can call home, and others can feel homey in and try different things and not expand their palates, but just taste delicious things,” Fitzhenry said. Mike Fitzhenry was born in Ukraine and grew up in New York, graduated with a master's in philosophy from Brooklyn College and a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Baruch College. A singer-songwriter and actor for many years, he has worked at countless hotels, cafes and restaurants in both New York City and Portland, Ore. Rob Fitzhenry grew up in Plymouth, Mass., graduated from Fairfield University with a political science degree and has a culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University. He has worked in Boston, Paris, New York and San Francisco.