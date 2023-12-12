New BankFive mortgage office expands its footprint on South Coast

WESTPORT – Fall River-based BankFive Corp. has opened a new mortgage lending division office in Westport and hired five new employees to staff the location at 875 State Road.

“In a challenging housing market, we are thrilled to welcome this experienced mortgage lending team to the BankFive family, and to expand our footprint and services further across southeastern Massachusetts,” said BankFive CEO and President Anne P. Tangen. “With 60-plus years of combined mortgage experience, this new team will help us deepen relationships with our existing customers and forge new relationships with future customers.”

The five new team members are Miguel DeSousa, mortgage loan officer; Janice Camara, mortgage loan officer assistant; Jeffrey DeFusco, vice president, mortgage loan officer; Peter DeFusco, vice president, sales manager; and Jessica Oliver, mortgage loan officer.

BankFive, which controlled $1.7 billion in assets as of its most recent annual report in December 2022, has 13 branches, including one in Rhode Island, located in Bristol. It also has four lending offices, including one in Cranston and the new one in Westport.

- Advertisement -