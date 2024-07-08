New Bedford carriage house sells for city record $1.6M

NEW BEDFORD – A restored 1830-era colonial carriage house was recently sold for seven figures and is the highest recorded sale in the city’s history.
Residential Properties Ltd. announced Monday that the two-story home at 95 Hawthorn St. was sold June 27 for $1.6 million. The home, which has two buildings on site and 13,866 square feet in total, has 14 bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half-bathroom.
The real estate agency says the home recently underwent a comprehensive renovation, showcasing original woodwork, hardwood floors, and numerous upgrades. Recent enhancements include new HVAC systems, electrical service, roofs, driveway and painting, Residential Properties says.
The home was purchased by Samuel H. and Nancy J. Duncan from Joao and Cynthia Malhinha, according to the Bristol County Registry of Deeds. The Malhinhas bought the home back in 2021 for $870,000 from Carol A. Fitzgerald, city records show.
The property is assessed by the city at $1.08 million. Residential Properties represented the sellers.
