Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Stay Ahead of the Threat Curve! Secure your place at the PBN Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEW BEDFORD – A local couple are each facing federal fraud charges after being arrested for defrauding clients out of more than $700,000 through their insurance business, BL Insurance Brokerage LLC., U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley announced Wednesday. Brendan Lawler, 58, and Lisa Lawler, 45, were each charged with one count of wire

New Bedford couple charged with defrauding clients out of $700K

NEW BEDFORD

– A local couple are each facing federal fraud charges after being arrested for defrauding clients out of more than $700,000 through their insurance business,

BL Insurance Brokerage LLC., U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley announced Wednesday.

Brendan Lawler, 58, and Lisa Lawler, 45, were each charged with one count of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to court documents, the pair allegedly

solicited and collected insurance payments from their clients between March 2023 and March 2024. The couple would then pocket the money instead of paying the clients’ insurance providers.

To conceal the theft, the pair would

use incoming client funds to pay outstanding balances due to other clients’ insurers.

The Lawlers allegedly defrauded

at least 50 individuals or insurance providers and stole more than $700,000, according to the district attorney’s office.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston Wednesday.