New Bedford couple charged with defrauding clients out of $700K

By
-
A NEW BEDFORD couple are each facing federal fraud charges after being arrested for defrauding clients of more than $700,000 through their insurance business, BL Insurance Brokerage LLC., U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley announced Wednesday. /PBN FILE PHOTO

NEW BEDFORD – A local couple are each facing federal fraud charges after being arrested for defrauding clients out of more than $700,000 through their insurance business, BL Insurance Brokerage LLC., U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley announced Wednesday.  Brendan Lawler, 58, and Lisa Lawler, 45, were each charged with one count of wire

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR