New Bedford seafood processing plant accused of extorting employees

By
-
FIVE EMPLOYEES of a seafood processing plant are suing the company and its staffing agency for extortion. In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District in New Bedford on Oct. 24, the former employees allege Marder Trawling Inc. and Workforce Unlimited Inc. forced them each to pay a manager at Marder $100 a week as a condition of employment. /PBN FILE PHOTO

NEW BEDFORD – Five employees are suing a seafood processing plant and its staffing agency for extortion, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts on Oct. 24. The employees, hired through Workforce Unlimited Inc., were forced to pay a manager at Marder Trawlng Inc. $100 a week as a condition on their

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlock AI Potential with High-Speed Connectivity

The rise of AI is reshaping businesses across the country and transforming processes and workflows…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR