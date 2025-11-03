New Bedford seafood processing plant accused of extorting employees

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEW BEDFORD

– Five employees are suing a seafood processing plant and its staffing agency for extortion, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts on Oct. 24.

Workforce Unlimited Inc., were forced to pay a manager at Marder Trawlng Inc. $100 a week as a condition on their employment between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 27, 2025.

Marder manager Francisco Ixcotoyac Dionicio had an agreement to hire Maximiliano Diaz Perez; Lorenzo Suar Panoj; Maria Lucrecia Tzampop Gomez; Yohangly Mishell Garcia Mendez and Maily Adriana Velasquez Morales

through Workforce at or near minimum wage, according to court filings. Dionicio required each employee to pay him $100 to supplement his own salary via deductions from the employees' earned wages, according to the lawsuit.

In addition, employees from Rhode Island were each charged $60 a week, about 3% of their weekly salary, for transportation to the plant via a fleet of vans owned by Dionicio.

An unidentified Guatemalan man from Providence told The New Bedford Light he paid Dionicio about $5,000.

Dionicio denies the claims, according to the nonprofit New Bedford Light.

In a statement in response to the lawsuit, Marder said ownership fired Dionicio on May 27.

Workforce did not respond to The New Bedford Light’s request for comment.

Approximately 80% of the plant’s workers were employed through Workforce, according to the report.

The companies are accused of violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, the Massachusetts Minimum Wage Law, Wage Act and Temporary Worker Right to Know Act.

