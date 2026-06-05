New cannabis chair tabbed, but delays remain

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GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE has nominated Michelle Reddish, the administrator of the R.I. Cannabis Office, to become the next chairperson of the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission after a seven-month vacancy. The governor's office said an interim administrator will be name once Reddish is confirmed by the Senate. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE has nominated Michelle Reddish, the administrator of the R.I. Cannabis Office, to become the next chairperson of the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission after a seven-month vacancy. The governor's office said an interim administrator will be name once Reddish is confirmed by the Senate. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Seven months after the chairperson of the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission stepped down, Gov. Daniel J. McKee has found a replacement. But his pick for the role will create another personnel change at the cannabis regulator as the state plods haltingly toward issuing more retail licenses to sell recreational marijuana while dogged by three federal

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