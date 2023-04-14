Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
New CNE chief’s focus is on margins not mergers
Less than six months into his tenure at Care New England Health System, Dr. Michael Wagner has clear ideas on how he wants to lead Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital group. Charged with leading the recovery of a system strained by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and systemwide financial challenges, short-term financial viability is the…