New commission will seek to promote forest conservation in R.I.

By
-
A NEW COMMISSION will seek funding and identify incentives for landowners in the state to maintain their land as a forest. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT
PROVIDENCE – Legislation that will create a forest conservation committee in Rhode Island has been passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Daniel J. McKee. The commission will seek new funding and identify incentives for landowners in the state to maintain their land as a forest. It will be coordinated and…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display