Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Brenton Hotel | 31 America’s Cup Ave., Newport Exterior walls are being installed on the 57-room hotel along the waterfront on the corner of America’s Cup Avenue and Long Wharf, with the hotel’s interior taking shape. Work on the hotel, owned by LWH LLC, began in March 2019 with the demolition, and the hotel is…