New discoveries await on R.I. restaurant rows

By
-
Bruce Newbury
Bruce Newbury
When new restaurants open, it is usually the beginning of an exciting discovery for guests. For restaurateurs and chefs, it is often the culmination of a lengthy period of preparation. T.J. Martucci has two new versions of his The Trap pub and grill in various stages of construction around the state and has just begun…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR