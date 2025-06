Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARREN – The East Bay Bike Path bridge project is making visible progress, with crews beginning to expand sections of the new bridge across the Palmer River. The $24 million project, originally slated for completion in spring 2026, is now targeted for completion by the end of that year. This new date ” includes schedule contingency,

WARREN – The East Bay Bike Path bridge project is making visible progress, with crews beginning to expand sections of the new bridge across the Palmer River.

The $24 million project, originally slated for completion in spring 2026, is now targeted for completion by the end of that year.

This new date " includes schedule contingency, which we carry on all projects, to account for any unforeseen delays through the life of the project," said R.I. Department of Transportation spokesperson Charles St. Martin, "or weather-sensitive items that needs additional work that cannot be done at the close of a construction season in the fall and need to carry over to the following spring."

The project's design-build team will install the Barrington River bridge in the fall, St. Martin said.

The former bridges, constructed in the late 19th-century, closed in 2019 due to structural safety concerns. Since that time, the planned replacement bridges have hit various roadblocks, including disputes between RIDOT, the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council, and anglers, who often use the bridges for fishing.

Other major milestones ahead for the project include the installation of fishing pears near each bridge, and removal of the temporary, boardwalk-style detour that runs alongside the road bridges.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at

Voghel@PBN.com

.